Coroner’s office identifies burned remains found in Williamsburg Co. woods

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the skeletal remains that were found last week.

Investigators responded to the area of McAllister Road in the Kingstree area for a report of human remains being found on April 19, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand identified the victim as Daniel Altman, 25, of Georgetown County.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in connection with the death Altman whose burned remains were found.

Altman was last seen on April 11, according to authorities.

A report states Altman was headed to Kingstree when three of the four arrested ambushed the victim and lured them into an abandoned residence off McAllister Road, shot him and burned his body nearby.

Deputies say the suspects then stole Altman’s car and got into a chase the next day, exactly a week before the remains were found. Jayvon Chattine, Marquise Mitchum, and Jakiel Chattine are all facing murder charges as well as criminal conspiracy and destruction of human remains, among several other charges.

Deputies say Serenity Jackson was inside the Altman’s stolen car during the pursuit and is facing a possession or disposal of a stolen vehicle charge.

