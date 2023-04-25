Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies 20-year-old killed in deadly Dillon shooting

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed last week in Dillon.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said officers were called last Tuesday to the area of East Jackson Street at 12th Avenue for a shooting that hurt three people. One of those victims died.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 20-year-old Tyzaveus Gilchrist.

The Dillon Police Department arrested Jerzeke Qua’Mele McNeil in connection to the incident.

Officials said McNeil is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The department said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

