The annual Blessing of the Inlet is returning for its’ 27th year

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Blessing of the Inlet was first started 27 years ago to create a festival filled with worship, food, fun, and fellowship that is highlighted by a “Blessing” ceremony, celebrating our Lord’s continued blessings in the Inlet Community. The Blessing of the Inlet generates funds for many missions, charities, and nonprofit organizations due to Belin’s focus on the people and lives of Murrells Inlet and the surrounding South Strand.

The festival has grown to include a day of entertainment, with arts and crafts vendors, various Murrells Inlet restaurants and local food purveyors, children’s play area with games and fun events for the entire family. There’s guaranteed something for everyone.

This festival is highlighted by the Blessing of the Inlet ceremony, which starts at 10 AM. The “Blessing” will be administered by the Reverend Will Malambri, the Reverend Isaac Dusenbury, and Pastor JT Brown. The actual “Blessing” ceremony will start our event and be held in front of the cross on the inlet.

The festival is a free event with no admission or parking charge and is always held rain or shine.

Everyone is invited to come help us celebrate the Glory of God and all He has blessed us with.

