1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant

Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.(Source: WLS/CNN)
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEMONT, Ill. (AP) — An explosion at a suburban Chicago petroleum plant killed one person and injured a second Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was confirmed dead and a second was taken to a hospital in Joliet with injuries following the explosion at Seneca Petroleum in Lemont, Illinois.

The sheriff’s office said fire and emergency crews were at the scene after the explosion and they had controlled a fire. The sheriff’s office also said the explosion brought down some power lines.

“Initial reports indicate that the explosion may be from an asphalt tank. Fire personnel do not believe that any type of hazmat situation has occurred, and there is no danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Television footage of the scene showed damage to several circular tanks at the complex, with large pieces of debris on the ground and yellow railing hanging from more than one tank. Apparent power lines were also visible on top of a damaged pickup truck at the site, which is adjacent to railroad tracks and a roadway.

OSHA has been called to the scene, as well as ComEd, the local utility, the sheriff’s office said.

Lemont is a village located in Cook, DuPage, and Will counties southwest of Chicago.

