World’s Strongest Man wraps up, bringing thousands to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2023 World’s Strongest Man competition just wrapped up Sunday after bringing thousands of people from across the world to the Grand Strand.

Organizers say this was the biggest crowd they have ever seen when hosting the event for the first time in Myrtle Beach.

Spectators were excited to see an event just like this.

“It’s pretty awesome that the sport has grown a lot in the last 4 years. This is the biggest crowd I have ever seen, which is great for the strong man community,” said Kawika Paredes, who came from Georgia.

For some people, the event was their first experience.

“This is my first time coming here, I live here. I am glad to see people coming down to Myrtle Beach, where the competition is here. It’s really good to see it,” said Joshua Vot.

Competitors were tested with extreme tasks such as loading a race, lifting heavy dumbbells and the fan-favorite bus pull.

Former contestant Mark Felix has competed in a record 17 competitions, reaching the finals three times.

He explained that these tasks truly challenge athletes’ strengths and mental limits.

“A strong man realizes their strengths and weaknesses, but sometimes it is just consistency that determines who will win today. So its consistency,” said Felix.

Only 10 strong men made it to the last day of the competition, with the crowd in Myrtle Beach certainly having their favorites.

“Bryan Shaw, because he is a gentle giant, he is just that strong, and he is so nice about who you are and the people around you. It just makes you feel good on the inside,” said Vot.

“I am here for Tom Stolman, and we were blessed to have a meet and greet with him when he first got here, and we are just here to cheer him on,” said Becky Large.

“I wanted to see Bryan Shaw win his fifth, but it didn’t happen. It didn’t go his way today, but Evan Singleton is looking good. I like him as an up-and-coming future American champion,” said Paredes.

In the end, Canadian Mitchell Hooper took home the crown with 53.5 total points.

Rebecca Levin, Vice President of organizer IMG Media, said, “They loved Myrtle Beach, and they would love to come back.”

The competition will air on TV at a later date.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.