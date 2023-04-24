‘We need to help them:’ Bluffton mayor says two residents trapped in Sudan

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Thousands of Americans are trapped in Sudan as two of the country’s rival generals battle for power.

President Joe Biden ordered evacuations over the weekend for U.S. Embassy workers in Sudan.

But, 16,000 Americans remain in the embattled country. The Biden Administration says most are dual citizens who don’t want to leave.

Those that do, are being told it’s too dangerous right now.

Two of those Americans are from the Lowcountry. The mayor of Bluffton says these two Lowcountry residents are from her town.

For their safety, while they remain in Sudan we’re avoiding any details about their identities but they’ve got loads of love coming from right here at home.

“If you get this just know you’ve got all of Bluffton and all of the state is going to support and try to get you and your other friends out,” said Mayor Lisa Sulka.

The couple has told those close to them that explosions have gotten louder in recent days, as they look for ways out of the country. The leader of their town back home, giving an insight into why they’re there in the first place.

“So this couple from Bluffton traveled to Sudan for humanitarian purposes. They’re close family friends, they both have had an influence in my children’s lives, they’ve had an influence in a lot of people’s lives in Bluffton, and we need to help them.”

She says the best way to do that is reaching out to national leaders, like Congresswoman Nancy Mace who we reached out to Monday In a statement to WTOC, Mace says the State Department is in contact with the Bluffton residents in Sudan.

She went on to say,

Our office is keeping a close eye on the situation, and we remain ready to assist any South Carolinians in any way we can.

The last update we have from the couple was that they’re safe, but now without WIFI and they are conserving data likely meaning less communication to their support system back here.

The hope from so many that they can find a way to safety with or without the help of the federal government.

