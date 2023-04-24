Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News said Monday it has “agreed to part ways” with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting.

The network said in a press release that the last program of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired Friday.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the press release from the network said.

Carlson became Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016. He’s also consistently drawn headlines for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to minimize the impact of the deadly attack.

There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving.

His name came up during the recently settled case with Dominion Voting Systems, primarily because of email and text messages that were revealed as part of the lawsuit. In some of them, Carlson privately criticized former President Donald Trump, saying he hated him passionately.

A few weeks ago, Carlson devoted his entire show to an interview with Trump.

“Fox News Tonight” will air in Carlson’s 8 p.m. ET prime-time slot, hosted by a rotating array of network personalities, for the time being.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down as strong storms move into Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Trees blown down as storms move through Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Myrtle Beach police put up barriers along Ocean Boulevard to implement flushing strategy in...
Myrtle Beach police to test ‘flushing’ strategy this weekend along Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach police are considering using a tactic called "flushing" along Ocean Boulevard...
Myrtle Beach police consider reinstating Ocean Boulevard ‘flushing’ for busy summer season
Myrtle Beach neighborhood concerned over removal of alligators
Myrtle Beach neighborhood concerned over removal of nearby alligators
Myrtle Beach to begin sand fencing replacement project this week
Myrtle Beach to begin replacing sand fencing this week

Latest News

.
World’s Strongest Man wraps up, bringing thousands to Myrtle Beach
.
Coroner: Suspect was son of 66-year-old man fatally stabbed in Socastee
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
CNN, Don Lemon part ways
FILE - Olympic-medalist and former Moët Hennessy executive Herb Douglas attends the unveiling...
1948 Olympic bronze medalist Herb Douglas dead at 101
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy