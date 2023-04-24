Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported

Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is critically injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 31 near International Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue says.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Hwy 31 just south of International Drive at 1:15 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Myrtle Beach Fire Department is assisting.

Stay with WMBF news for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down as strong storms move into Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Trees blown down as storms move through Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Myrtle Beach police put up barriers along Ocean Boulevard to implement flushing strategy in...
Myrtle Beach police to test ‘flushing’ strategy this weekend along Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach police are considering using a tactic called "flushing" along Ocean Boulevard...
Myrtle Beach police consider reinstating Ocean Boulevard ‘flushing’ for busy summer season
Myrtle Beach neighborhood concerned over removal of alligators
Myrtle Beach neighborhood concerned over removal of nearby alligators
Myrtle Beach to begin sand fencing replacement project this week
Myrtle Beach to begin replacing sand fencing this week

Latest News

.
World’s Strongest Man wraps up, bringing thousands to Myrtle Beach
.
Coroner: Suspect was son of 66-year-old man fatally stabbed in Socastee
Seasonable temperatures this week.
FIRST ALERT: Mild days ahead with an eye on late week rain chances
Tommy Rene Lee
Florence man sentenced to 10 years federal prison for possession of child pornography
Cole Swindell
Country music star Cole Swindell announces Florence Center as stop on ‘Twelve Tour’