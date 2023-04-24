Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is critically injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 31 near International Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue says.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Hwy 31 just south of International Drive at 1:15 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Myrtle Beach Fire Department is assisting.

