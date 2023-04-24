Submit a Tip
‘Our hearts still break’: Dog revived with Narcan makes full recovery

Toodles has made a full recovery, the Pennsylvania SPCA said in a social media post.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - A dog found suffering from a drug overdose has made a full recovery, thanks to the quick actions of veterinarians and the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.

Earlier this week, Toodles the poodle was found in a Philadelphia suburb next to a man said to be the dog’s owner. Both were unconscious and unresponsive.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said they got an emergency call from a veterinary emergency hospital.

Veterinarians determined Toodles had ingested drugs allegedly “shared” with him by his owner, according to witnesses. Veterinarians used Narcan to revive the dog.

In a social media post, the Pennsylvania SPCA said Toodles has made a full recovery.

“Over the course of the last several days, Toodles has miraculously made a full recovery. And, he is just about the sweetest pup around. Everyone loves him. But our hearts still break for all that he has been through,” the post read.

The condition of his owner was not immediately known.

The Philadelphia Police Department and the SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team are investigating.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

