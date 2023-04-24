Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Northern Lights seen again in Western North Carolina

Northern lights in WNC
Northern lights in WNC(Ginger Farmer)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Viewers in the Western North Carolina area were able to see a light show in the sky Sunday night - for the second time in a month.

Ginger Farmer shared pictures of the Northern Lights in the Blue Ridge Parkway area.

Northern lights in WNC
Northern lights in WNC(WHNS)

The sky went from shades of green to pink and purple. It is the second time in a month that people in the area of the Blue Ridge Parkway and near Asheville have been able to see the aurora borealis.

On Sunday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported a strong geomagnetic storm, which can push the aurora as far south as Alabama. A similar geomagnetic storm caused the Northern Lights to be visible on March 23.

Northern lights in WNC
Northern lights in WNC(Ginger Farmer)

If you’re interested in trying to catch the next showing in the sky, you can sign up for geomagnetic storm alerts from NOAA. NOAA issued an alert on Sunday evening before sunset.

While a storm alert from NOAA doesn’t guarantee you’ll be able to see aurora borealis unusually far south, it can help determine when conditions are right for it to happen.

Did you capture the Northern Lights? Send us your pictures here:

MORE NEWS: Man arrested for dumping 2,500 tires in Spartanburg County, officials say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down as strong storms move into Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Trees blown down as storms move through Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Myrtle Beach police put up barriers along Ocean Boulevard to implement flushing strategy in...
Myrtle Beach police to test ‘flushing’ strategy this weekend along Ocean Boulevard
Zackery Stout
Coroner: Suspect was son of 66-year-old man fatally stabbed in Socastee
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
Myrtle Beach police are considering using a tactic called "flushing" along Ocean Boulevard...
Myrtle Beach police consider reinstating Ocean Boulevard ‘flushing’ for busy summer season

Latest News

.
World’s Strongest Man wraps up, bringing thousands to Myrtle Beach
.
Coroner: Suspect was son of 66-year-old man fatally stabbed in Socastee
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
File Graphic
Investigation underway after 3-year-old shot in Robeson County, sheriff confirms