Name that shark: OCEARCH taking name suggestions for shark tagged of NC coast(OCEARCH)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The folks at OCEARCH are taking suggestions to come up with a name for the latest shark tagged off the coast of North Carolina.

Sunday, OCEARCH announced it sampled, tagged and released a “beautiful juvenile female white shark” off the coast of Ocracoke.

The shark is 10′3″ long and was an estimated weight of 522 lbs.

So far, suggestions include Bobcat, Carolina and Jewel.

You can follow along with the sharks tracked by OCEARCH by clicking here.

