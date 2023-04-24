Myrtle Beach man accused of criminal sexual contact with child under 11

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man faces charges for alleged inappropriate contact with a child under 11 years old, according to an arrest warrant

Horry County police arrested Nicholas Andrew Lopano, 48, Thursday.

According to the warrant, Lopano inappropriately touched the child and made the child touch him inappropriately.

Lopano is charged with criminal sexual contact with a minor in the first degree.

As of Monday, Lopano remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bond has been issued.

