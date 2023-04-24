Submit a Tip
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice

(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Country music star Morgan Wallen canceled day two of his Oxford show after losing his voice, University Police say.

Thousands of fans attended tonight’s show at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, anticipating Wallen to perform his greatest hits.

Unfortunately, instead of seeing the star hit the stage, they were greeted with a message saying the show was canceled.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits,” the message said.

Fans who attended tonight’s show will be able to receive a refund.

