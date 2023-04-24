Light Wave Wellness offers the newest in weight loss and body contouring

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At Light Wave Wellness, their mission is to empower you to become your best self.

They offer customized programs for weight loss and body contouring.

They have a rapid weight loss program for you to lose 20-40 lbs in 63 days, as well as a maintenance program to reset metabolism so the weight stays off!

You can learn more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.