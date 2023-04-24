Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Investigation underway after 3-year-old shot in Robeson County, sheriff confirms

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a three-year-old child.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, juvenile investigators and crime scene investigators were called to the shooting in the area of Singletary Church Road and Highway 211 East, which is just outside of Lumberton.

The child’s condition hasn’t been released at this time and it’s not clear if anyone is in custody.

The sheriff said that more information will be released later.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down as strong storms move into Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Trees blown down as storms move through Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Myrtle Beach police put up barriers along Ocean Boulevard to implement flushing strategy in...
Myrtle Beach police to test ‘flushing’ strategy this weekend along Ocean Boulevard
Zackery Stout
Coroner: Suspect was son of 66-year-old man fatally stabbed in Socastee
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
Myrtle Beach police are considering using a tactic called "flushing" along Ocean Boulevard...
Myrtle Beach police consider reinstating Ocean Boulevard ‘flushing’ for busy summer season

Latest News

.
World’s Strongest Man wraps up, bringing thousands to Myrtle Beach
.
Coroner: Suspect was son of 66-year-old man fatally stabbed in Socastee
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours