Grand Strand gas prices down more than 40 cents from last year

A person mans the pump as they fill the tank of someone that pulled up.
A person mans the pump as they fill the tank of someone that pulled up.(KAIT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It is 44 cents cheaper to fill up on gas in Myrtle Beach compared to last year.

In Myrtle Beach, gas prices are down 13 cents from last week; however, that is 16.6 cents higher than a month ago.

The lowest price in South Carolina on Sunday was $2.99 while the highest was $3.89, a difference of 90 cents.

The national average price of gasoline fell 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

”For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline. While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average. While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists.”

The national average price of diesel fell 3.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon.

