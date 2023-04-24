Get ready for Boxerpalooza happening this weekend
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tito’s Trolley and Pet Wants South Myrtle presents Boxerpalooza!!!
It’ san event to raise funds for Carolina Boxer Rescue!!
It’s Sunday, April 30th at Blitzburgh Sports Bar and Grill from 11AM - 8PM.
They’ll have local juggernaut musicians Julio Navarro, Greg Dalton, Ronnie OBriant, and Jeff Thomas performing with unknown iterations.
They’ll have food trucks/Caterers….The gnosh pit, The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, Dojoe Eats / Taylor Made Catering, Raffles, 50/50′s, vendors, etc….
