Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning in an investigation.

Investigators said they want to talk to the person seen Thursday at South State Bank on Hoffmeyer Drive.

They said it’s in connection to an identity and bank fraud incident.

Contact LCPL Mattis of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tmattis@cityofflorence.com with any information regarding this incident.

