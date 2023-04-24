Florence man sentenced to 10 years federal prison for possession of child pornography

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Tommy Rene Lee, 53, used his personal electronic devices to possess child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Lee caught the attention of two social networking sites that reported evidence of alleged criminal activity on their servers.

The IP addresses of the reports were ultimately traced to Lee.

When Lee was arrested, officers seized electronic devices and conducted forensics examinations. They found121 images and 17 videos depicting child pornography, according to court documents.

Investigators also found Lee had a prior conviction under North Carolina law involving second-degree exploitation of a minor.

United States District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks sentenced Lee to 120 months and 1 day in prison, to be followed by a life term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system. Lee is also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with assistance from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy F. Bower is prosecuting the case.

