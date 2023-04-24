Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence man sentenced to 10 years federal prison for possession of child pornography

SC Attorney General’s Office to prosecute multiple child porn cases in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
SC Attorney General’s Office to prosecute multiple child porn cases in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Tommy Rene Lee, 53, used his personal electronic devices to possess child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. 

Lee caught the attention of two social networking sites that reported evidence of alleged criminal activity on their servers.

The IP addresses of the reports were ultimately traced to Lee.

When Lee was arrested, officers seized electronic devices and conducted forensics examinations. They found121 images and 17 videos depicting child pornography, according to court documents.

Investigators also found Lee had a prior conviction under North Carolina law involving second-degree exploitation of a minor.

United States District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks sentenced Lee to 120 months and 1 day in prison, to be followed by a life term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system. Lee is also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with assistance from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy F. Bower is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down as strong storms move into Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Trees blown down as storms move through Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Myrtle Beach police put up barriers along Ocean Boulevard to implement flushing strategy in...
Myrtle Beach police to test ‘flushing’ strategy this weekend along Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach police are considering using a tactic called "flushing" along Ocean Boulevard...
Myrtle Beach police consider reinstating Ocean Boulevard ‘flushing’ for busy summer season
Myrtle Beach neighborhood concerned over removal of alligators
Myrtle Beach neighborhood concerned over removal of nearby alligators
Myrtle Beach to begin sand fencing replacement project this week
Myrtle Beach to begin replacing sand fencing this week

Latest News

.
World’s Strongest Man wraps up, bringing thousands to Myrtle Beach
.
Coroner: Suspect was son of 66-year-old man fatally stabbed in Socastee
Florence deputies look to return urn to rightful owner
Florence deputies look to return urn to rightful owner
Crash closes Hwy 501 at Depot Rd, Conway police on scene