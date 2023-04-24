Florence deputies look to return urn to rightful owner

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Sheriff’s Office is asking for help returning an urn of ashes.

According to FCSO Major Michael Nunn, the urn was found near TV Road Thursday.

Deputies were called to the area Thursday after a person found the urn. FCSO says the urn may contain human remains.

Anyone with information regarding the urn should call FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 343.

