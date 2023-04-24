FIRST ALERT: More clouds today, comfortable week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will move through the Carolinas and keep more clouds around for those Monday plans.

TODAY

It’s a mild start to the day under mostly cloudy skies. An incoming cold front is moving into the area & will bring more clouds than sunshine today, keeping temperatures cooler than normal. There’s just enough moisture out there where a slim chance for a stray shower will be possible this morning.

A stray shower is possible early with more clouds around. (WMBF)

Temperatures will start in the mid 50s this morning and climb into the upper 60s by this afternoon. Expect more clouds early on today with a few more breaks in the clouds toward the afternoon and evening. There may be an isolated 70° reading far enough inland where sunshine tries to move in earlier, but most of us will be in the upper 60s today with a breezy north wind behind the front.

TOMORROW

If you’re looking for more sunshine, look no further than Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies will arrive by this evening and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s inland and the lower 50s on the beaches.

Highs will climb into the 70s tomorrow under partly cloudy skies. (WMBF)

After a cooler start, highs will rebound to around 70° on the beaches Tuesday afternoon. Inland, we will see highs climb into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. It’s going to be a comfortable day on tap.

UNSETTLED WEATHER LATE WEEK

If you’ve been keeping up with the forecast over the weekend, you probably have noticed just how much the forecast has changed already for the middle and end of the week. Multiple disturbances will slide through the Carolinas starting on Wednesday and through Friday, bringing back the chance of showers & storms each day.

Right now, the best chance for showers and storms arrives on Friday as a low pressure system moves through the Carolinas and the risk for showers & storms looks likely.

Rain chances increase as we head into the forecast for the end of the week as multiple disturbances move through the Carolinas. (WMBF)

Temperatures will be in the low-mid 70s through the end of the week with increasing rain chances through the end of the week. Each day will bring slightly warmer weather and a slightly better coverage in showers and storms

