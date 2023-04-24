Crash closes Hwy 501 at Depot Rd, Conway police on scene

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are on the scene of a crash on Highway 501 Business and Depot Road.

According to Conway PD, all lanes of traffic are closed at this time.

The City of Conway said two vehicles were involved and non-life-threatening injuries have been reported.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.