Country music star Cole Swindell announces Florence Center as stop on ‘Twelve Tour’

Cole Swindell
Cole Swindell(WRDW)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Get your cowboy boots ready, because an award-winning country music star will be headed to the Florence Center.

Cole Swindell announced his “Twelve Tour” fall tour, which includes a stop at the Florence Center on Nov. 3.

He will be headlining 12 shows in 12 states starting on Oct. 12 in North Dakota.

MORE INFORMATION | Cole Swindell Tour and Tickets

“My fans know 12 is my number… so, here we go... 12 SHOWS. 12 DIFFERENT SETS. We are kicking this off October 12th and I can’t wait to be out on the road with Nate, Conner, Avery Anna and Greylan!” Swindell said.

He recently won the “Country Music Song of the Year” at the iHeart Radio Music Awards for his top charting song “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.” He also just received five nominations for the song for the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11.

Here are the upcoming dates for his Twelve Tour:

  • October 12 Fargo, ND Scheels Arena (Nate Smith, Greylan James)
  • October 13 Cedar Rapids, IA Powerhouse Arena (Nate Smith, Greylan James)
  • October 14 La Crosse, WI LaCrosse Center (Nate Smith, Greylan James)
  • October 19 Fort Wayne, IN War Memorial Coliseum (Conner Smith, Greylan James)
  • October 20 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center (Conner Smith, Greylan James)
  • October 21 Canton, OH Canton Civic Center (Conner Smith, Greylan James)
  • October 26 Orillia, ON, Canada Casino Rama Resort Ent Ctr (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)
  • October 27 Reading, PA Santander Arena (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)
  • October 28 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Event Center (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)
  • November 2 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)
  • November 3 Florence, SC Florence Center (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)
  • November 4 Rome, GA Forum River Center (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

Tickets will go on sale to the public in most markets at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

