Coroner: 66-year-old man victim of fatal stabbing in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office released new details on a death investigation Monday in the Socastee area.

Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 66-year-old John Stout, Jr. was the victim of a stabbing at his home on Leonard Loop in the Socastee area of Horry County.

According to Willard, the occurred at 2:25 p.m. hours but the victim was not discovered until just before midnight.

An arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News states that surveillance footage from the scene showed John Stout, Jr. entering a home on Leonard Loop along with the suspect, 36-year-old Zackery Ray Stout.

Zackery Stout then allegedly stabbed and slashed John Stout, Jr. “multiple times,” according to the warrant.

Around three minutes after entering the home, Zackery Stout is seen on surveillance footage leaving with different clothing on. The victim, meanwhile, isn’t seen again.

A police report states officers were called to the home at around 9 p.m. Thursday for a death investigation. The person who called the police told the responding officer they had come to check on the victim because he wasn’t answering his phone. They then went inside and found the victim on the kitchen floor.

The witness also corroborates the information shown on surveillance footage, also providing a description of Zackery Stout when he arrived and after he left. The shirt Zackery Stout wore while entering the home was also found inside with “red staining that did test presumptive for blood.”

The Horry County Police Department said Zackery Stout was taken into custody around an hour after being named a primary suspect in the case.

