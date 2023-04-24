Carolina Forest community meeting will discuss proposed CMC facility

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A community meeting will take place Monday night to give residents an opportunity to discuss the proposed hospital in Carolina Forest.

The county said this meeting is being held to inform members of the county council regarding the potential impacts of the requested rezoning to construct a hospital on International Drive.

“While a quorum of [the] county council may be in attendance this event is not considered a meeting of [the] county council,” the Horry County government cautioned. “There will be no votes taken or decisions made in this meeting.”

A representative from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will give a presentation at the community meeting regarding areas reserved for controlled burns as they relate to CMC’s planned facility and the county’s road-building program.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.

Conway Medical Center announced plans for a new facility in the Carolina Forest area in 2020; however, many residents have been opposed from the beginning.

In 2020, residents in The Farm neighborhood said they had flooding concerns and worried about noise from the facility’s helipad.

“Just leave us alone,” Nancy Park said at a meeting in Dec. 2020. “Just leave us alone. Go build it somewhere else. We don’t need another hospital within three miles of here.”

“Conway Medical Center believes this hospital is necessary to serve the needs of the growing Carolina Forest community and provide much-needed healthcare services,” Allyson Floyd with CMC said in 2020. “We continue to work with Horry County Planning and Zoning as well as the Department of Natural Resources to ensure we effectively utilize the property while respecting the environment and maintaining its natural habitat and beauty. CMC will maintain a landscaping and architecture plan that will blend into the natural setting while creating a natural buffer to any neighboring property.”

In the spring of 2021, SCDHEC approved CMC’s plans for the 50-bed hospital, including a delivery room and ICU, after CMC leaders moved the proposed building away from The Farm neighborhood, to International Drive.

The proposed hospital site on International Drive is adjacent to 3,700 acres purchased by the county in 2018 for a mitigation bank.

SCDNR and the county had planned controlled burning for the mitigation bank land. DNR said controlled burns in the area are incompatible with a hospital.

In the summer of 2021, the project still needed county council approval. It passed two readings but still needed a final vote on a third reading for the county to agree to rezone the land. Council members delayed a final vote on the zoning change until they could be sure it wouldn’t affect their road-building program.

