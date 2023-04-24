Alleged grocery store incident postpones wife’s sentencing in COVID-19 fraud case

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the two people who pleaded guilty to a COVID-19 fraud scheme, will have to wait for her sentencing.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Tuesday for Mohammad Farraj and Nariman Masoud. The couple pleaded guilty in December to devising a scheme to defraud and obtain under false pretenses through wire fraud.

On Monday, Masoud’s team filed a motion to have her sentencing postponed after details about an alleged incident at a grocery store surfaced.

Documents show the assistant United States Attorney emailed the defense counsel on Thursday, stating that because of the alleged incident that took place several weeks ago, the government was no longer willing to file a motion that would help reduce her sentence.

The defense counsel was provided a brief video on Friday of the grocery store incident, according to the motion.

Masoud’s team asked the judge for additional time to gather more information on the grocery store incident and also determine the potential impact of it to their client’s sentencing.

The judge granted the motion.

We have reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to see if more information can be provided on the alleged grocery store incident and what occurred. We’re waiting to hear back.

As for Farraj, his sentencing is still on the docket for Tuesday.

An investigation revealed the couple and their family members took close to $450,000 by filing and receiving fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance and expanded pandemic unemployment insurance benefits from New York, Florida and South Carolina.

The two could face a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release of three years or less.

