2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police charged two women from Ohio after they allegedly left a 2-year-old alone in an Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours Saturday.

Myrtle Beach police said they were called to the Sea Crest Hotel in the 800 block of Ocean Blvd. after receiving reports of a 2-year-old left unattended.

Responding officers spoke to two women at the scene, the child’s mother, 25-year-old Jonell Nash, of Cleveland, OH, and her friend Mylena Dorsey, 26, of Richmond Heights, OH.

According to the warrants, Nash told officers she and her friend Dorsey left her 2-year-old daughter unattended in their hotel room for approximately four hours.

Dorsey told officers that Nash was watching the child in the room until she fell asleep, the warrant states. She continued, that once the child fell asleep, Nash left her in the room alone.

MVPD said broken glass was on the bathroom floor, which posed a danger to the child. Officers also reported that Nash smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and glassy eyes.

Nash and Dorsey are charged with placing a child at risk, willfully abandoning a child and malicious injury to a house or trespassing.

They were both released on a $6,087 surety bonds.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.