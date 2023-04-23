Volunteers pitch in to help clean up Surfside Beach on Earth Day

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several groups across the Grand Strand hosted community cleanups on Saturday in honor of Earth Day.

While the weather caused some events to be moved or canceled, Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful set up shop at the 3rd Avenue North beach access.

Some organizers were nervous, unsure of how many people would show up. In just an hour, however, the location was filled with around 75 people willing to do the dirty work for a good cause.

They had biodegradable bags and gloves to give out to anyone who came to clean up.

Deborah Mormino, who lives in Surfside Beach, said she was happy to see this many people come out.

“‘I think it is great to be together as a community, especially with the rain. I’ve seen so many people out here. It makes me feel really happy,” said Mormino.

Whether it was at the beach or on the road people started to pick up all sorts of things - including many you wouldn’t expect.

“Believe it or not, we’ve actually seen diapers. Last year we did it, we saw a man’s boxers dug into the ground,” said Mormino.

“We started to pick up cigarette buds, plastic, cans, spoons, and things like that, and you know it really does add up,” added Ellen Delaplane, Chairwoman of Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful.

Last year volunteers picked up more than 300 pounds of litter in a day.

Delaplane said these cleanups are much needed, especially for the environment.

“Things that sit around and don’t get picked up end up going into the soil, into the air, and into the water, and we want to make sure that doesn’t happen,” she said. “We live on the beach, so we have a giant ocean here. A giant body of water and we really need to make sure we are keeping that clean.”

Delaplane also wants to encourage others other to do the same no matter where they are.

“We are a family-friendly beach, and we have a lot of people who live here all year and lots of visitors, so it is really important for us to keep Surfside Beach beautiful. To maintain the beauty and the esthetic of this town and keep it as litter-free as we possibly can,”she said.

The team will continue to host these cleanups once a month through October.

