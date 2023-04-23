Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teen dies, 3 injured after underaged driver crashes in Missouri

By Jayla Louis and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A 14-year-old girl died and three other children were injured after an underaged driver crashed outside of New London, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities report that a 15-year-old girl was driving a 2007 Hummer just after 6:30 p.m. Friday on Route O when she drove off the right side of the road, struck a sign and an embankment and then overturned.

A 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, WGEM reports.

Troopers say the 14-year-old girl died on the scene at 7:30 p.m.

The 15-year-old boy was flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The driver and 8-year-old both suffered moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

None of the children were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach neighborhood concerned over removal of alligators
Myrtle Beach neighborhood concerned over removal of nearby alligators
Myrtle Beach police put up barriers along Ocean Boulevard to implement flushing strategy in...
Myrtle Beach police to test ‘flushing’ strategy this weekend along Ocean Boulevard
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms begin moving into Pee Dee, Grand Strand
FIRST ALERT: Threat of severe weather over, clear Sunday ahead
Trees down as strong storms move into Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Trees blown down as storms move through Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Myrtle Beach police are considering using a tactic called "flushing" along Ocean Boulevard...
Myrtle Beach police consider reinstating Ocean Boulevard ‘flushing’ for busy summer season

Latest News

Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers
Crash kills Hannibal teen, injures three others
Crash kills Hannibal teen, injures three others
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible today