SC trooper shot, hospitalized to head home, official says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Trooper who was shot in the face in the line of duty will head home on Sunday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face at approximately 3:30 a.m. on April 16. Officials say he was shot when he pulled over a car on U.S. 78 in Bamberg County for a speeding violation.

Since then, Frazier has been recovering at a hospital.

Troopers will hold a private send-off for him in Charleston on Sunday as he heads home, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesperson Heather Biance.

Then, multiple law enforcement agencies will escort Frazier and his family out of Charleston.

Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and serves Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Hampton Counties.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a man is facing charges in connection to the shooting of Frazier.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.