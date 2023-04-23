Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach to begin replacing sand fencing this week

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New sand fencing is on the way to being installed in Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from city officials.

The new fencing will be delivered Monday with installation set to begin Tuesday. The work is also coming ahead of schedule, as things were set to begin by the summer.

RELATED COVERAGE | Revitalization plans underway to restore sand dunes in Myrtle Beach

Officials added that crews will start work in more southern areas of city limits and make their way north. The project will also be documented for FEMA, while the city hopes it will better protect dunes from future hurricanes.

It comes nearly a year after the area’s dunes were badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. The city also lost nearly all of its sand fencing as a result of the storm.

There’s also no timetable for a possible beach renourishment project for the city.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

