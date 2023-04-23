Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina softball topped by Southern Miss on Sunday

(CCU Athletics)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Coastal Carolina softball team (32-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) was topped by Southern Miss (20-19, 4-13 Sun Belt) 3-2 on Sunday in Hattiesburg, Miss to complete the three-game Sun Belt Conference series 2-1.

Southern Miss took an early lead in the bottom of the second inning when Paris Ferguson smashed an RBI double to left field to put the Golden Eagles up 1-0.

The Chants leveled the score at 1-1 in the top of the third inning when Iyanla De Jesus sent a missile over the center-field wall to record her sixth home run of the season.

However, the Golden Eagles regained the lead in the bottom of the third inning when Maria Smith cracked a two-run double off the top of the left-field wall to make the score 3-1.

Southern Miss looked to extend its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning after a walk, single, and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases but Nicolette Picone entered the circle and minimized the damage securing three outs to hold the score at 3-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Chants were able to narrow the gap when Abbey Montoya laid down a perfect bunt to drive in Keirstin Roose from second base to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

CCU looked to mount a comeback in the top of the seventh inning when Riley Zana crushed a leadoff single and De Jesus reached first on a walk but the Golden Eagles were able to pull off a 6-4-3 ground double play to close out the game at 3-2.

Raelee Brabham fell to 11-8 with the loss after giving up three runs off three hits in her 3.0 innings of work in the circle.

The Chanticleers will return to St. John Stadium on Tuesday for a non-conference matchup against the College of Charleston at 4 p.m. ET.

