1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Carolina park party


No arrests had been made.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — One woman was fatally shot and four people injured when several people opened fire Saturday night at a large outdoor party in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, police said Sunday.

Winston-Salem police arrived at Happy Hill Park to find multiple people with gunshot wounds and a crowd of about 200 fleeing from the pavilion where a party was held. Beatrice Knights, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report released Sunday. No arrests had been made.

“Numerous” people fired weapons at the party, police said, but no one came forward with information identifying the shooters.

Police also found Latia Brown, 34, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the arm, leg and abdomen. Emergency medical services transported her from the park to a nearby hospital late Saturday.

Three other people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were driven by friends to various hospitals for medical attention. A hospital in Greensboro treated Maya Alston, 24, for a gunshot wound to the face. Alston has since been released, according to police.

Demaryo Gamble, 30, was being treated at a hospital in Clemmons for a gunshot wound to the leg, and 20-year-old Monique Griffin was being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

Police were investigating the crime scene Sunday and the area surrounding Happy Hill Park was closed.

Myrtle Beach police to test 'flushing' strategy this weekend along Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach neighborhood concerned over removal of nearby alligators
Trees blown down as storms move through Grand Strand, Pee Dee
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a sunny Sunday
Myrtle Beach police consider reinstating Ocean Boulevard 'flushing' for busy summer season

