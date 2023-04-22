Trees down, power outages reported as storms move through Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong storms caused some trees to fall Saturday afternoon across parts of the WMBF News viewing area.

WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in Loris where trees are down due to strong winds, including a large one on Walnut Street. He also saw some hail and lightning that came along with the system as it passed through.

Santee Cooper reported around 550 customers without power in the Loris area as of 6:45 p.m.

Several trees down in Loris including a large one blocking Walnut Street. Many areas without power. #SCwx @wmbfnews @NWSWilmingtonNC pic.twitter.com/x1hm0c0N9O — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) April 22, 2023

Reports of trees being down were also seen just across the state line in Robeson County.

