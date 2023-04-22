Police: Person killed, another seriously hurt in Florence shooting
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday.
The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the incident at the 100 block of Wilson Road just after 10:45 p.m.
Police at the scene found one person dead, while another was taken to the hospital with “possible life-threatening injuries.”
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
