Myrtle Beach neighborhood concerned over removal of nearby alligators

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly a year after an alligator attack claimed a man’s life in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club, those in the neighborhood are raising new concerns after hearing alligators there are now being removed from a neighboring property.

Neighbors who spoke to WMBF News on Friday said a recent email from their HOA left them with more questions than answers.

“You know we got a couple of hour’s notice, there was no opportunity for us to voice our concern or complaints about something like this. Some of those alligators have been there 60 years,” said resident Andrew Richardson.

The letter mentions a developer of a neighboring property obtaining tags from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for the removal of the alligators. The HOA said the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club is not involved in any way with their removal.

It’s unclear how many gators are to be removed for the development.

Residents like Richardson were left with many questions regarding the future of wildlife in the neighborhood.

“Will there be any nature left? Where else are the alligators supposed to go? They claim you know there’s the nature preserve, but what about the deer and the alligator and the creatures that wander off of that?” he said.

Other neighbors shared similar concerns and want the alligators to be left alone.

“This used to be wetlands here,” said Steve Reynolds, another resident in the community, “That somewhere along the line got approved to build houses, but the lake is still here. And yeah, we have some very good size, very large alligators here. But unless they’re a nuisance or they become aggressive, there’s no reason.”

The Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club’s property management provided a statement to WMBF News, saying:

The SCDNR also provided a statement, saying that “licensed trappers have been permitted by the SCDNR to remove and dispatch of any alligator who may exhibit aggressiveness, habituated behavior towards humans (most likely from feeding), illness/injury, or inhabit a recreational swimming area.”

“At what point is it too many people one space? My concern is I just want to be heard. I want people to understand that there are beautiful, natural things that were here first,” said Richardson.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

