Myrtle Beach Earth Day cleanup postponed due to weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Earth Day cleanup in Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to possible severe weather.

Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful said its event at Withers Swash Park is being pushed back to Sunday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Officials said volunteers are welcome to come and help pick up litter and other trash. Those coming to help are asked to check in at a registration booth at the park’s pavilion, located on 314 Withers Swash Drive.

Trash bags, vests, easy-reach grabbers will be provided along with refreshments and T-shirts while supplies last.

