Horry County crews help rescue ducklings from storm drain

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some lucky ducklings got a big assist from Horry County crews on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to Cedar Lake Drive Little River about the baby ducks shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The agency said Station 18 crews carefully removed the ducks and safely released them into a nearby pond.

“No matter the call, no matter the subjects in need, HCFR is here to help,” HCFR said in a social media post.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.