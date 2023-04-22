Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County crews help rescue ducklings from storm drain

Horry County crews help rescue ducklings from storm drain
Horry County crews help rescue ducklings from storm drain(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some lucky ducklings got a big assist from Horry County crews on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to Cedar Lake Drive Little River about the baby ducks shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The agency said Station 18 crews carefully removed the ducks and safely released them into a nearby pond.

“No matter the call, no matter the subjects in need, HCFR is here to help,” HCFR said in a social media post.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police are considering using a tactic called "flushing" along Ocean Boulevard...
Myrtle Beach police consider reinstating Ocean Boulevard ‘flushing’ for busy summer season
Zackery Stout
Warrant: Man stabbed, slashed victim multiple times in Socastee homicide
Matthew DeSomma
Report: Teen driver ran from deadly Highway 31 crash in North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach neighborhood concerned over removal of alligators
Myrtle Beach neighborhood concerned over removal of nearby alligators
Myrtle Beach police put up barriers along Ocean Boulevard to implement flushing strategy in...
Myrtle Beach police to test ‘flushing’ strategy this weekend along Ocean Boulevard

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Strong storms begin moving into Pee Dee, Grand Strand
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible today
Trees down as strong storms move into Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Trees down, power outages reported as storms move through Grand Strand, Pee Dee
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms begin moving into Pee Dee, Grand Strand
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms begin moving into Pee Dee, Grand Strand