FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front is going to bring a line of scattered storms today and some may be severe.

ROUNDS OF STORMS

A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Saturday and will bring several round of showers and thunderstorms to the forecast. A few severe storms will be possible late in the day Saturday.

Storm threats today (WMBF)

FIRST ROUND

The first round of showers and storms is likely early in the day Saturday with noisy storms possible especially near the beaches around sunrise. There will be a few spotty showers ahead of that front for areas near 1-95 by late morning. However, the risk of any severe weather with the first round remains very low.

Spotty storms this morning (WMBF)

SECOND ROUND

By the afternoon, a cold front will start to move into the region. The front will be accompanied by a band of showers and storms, and some of the storms could become strong to severe. A LEVEL 2 severe storm risk is now in place across the entire area on Saturday. The greatest risk from any severe storm would be from damaging straight line winds that may gust up between 50 to 60 mph. Hail will also be possible in some of the strongest storms. Thankfully, conditions do not look favorable for tornadoes.

Strong storms this afternoon (WMBF)

TIMING OF THE STRONG STORMS

The best chance of seeing the stronger storms will be moving in the Pee Dee area by early to mid afternoon and those storms will continue to push towards the beaches by late afternoon through dinner time. After 8pm, the storm threat is over for the day and we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies tonight.

Rain chances throughout the day (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Sunday is going to be much more pleasant compared to Today. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with temperatures a bit cooler tomorrow afternoon. Highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s across our area.

Stormy Saturday followed by a sunny Sunday (WMBF)

