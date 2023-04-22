Submit a Tip
Family sues alleged killer’s estate after woman found dead in Lowcountry marsh

The stepfather of a woman found dead in a marsh is suing the estate of the man suspected in her murder for wrongful death.
By Cameron Bopp and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The stepfather of a woman found dead in a marsh is suing the estate of the man suspected in her murder for wrongful death.

Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a James Island marsh in August of 2022, according to the Charleston County Coroner.

The main suspect in her murder, Brian Curtis Baker, took his own life as Charleston Police were finalizing his arrest for Rich’s murder, according to Charleston Police. Baker and Rich lived together and shared a child, the suit states.

The lawsuit filed by Rich’s stepfather, Albert Maccario, states on or about Aug. 12, 2022, Baker physically attacked, assaulted and shot Rich, leading to her death.

After not hearing from her daughter, Rich’s mother, Debbie Maccario, says she asked Baker where her daughter was. For several days, Maccario says Baker lied to her, claiming Rich was traveling.

Eventually, Maccario called law enforcement and reported Rich missing on Aug. 16. After speaking with investigators, Baker faced an Obstruction of Justice charge on Aug. 18, according to Charleston Police. The lawsuit states Baker’s stories regarding Rich’s whereabouts were “riddled with inconsistencies” and were untrue.

About one week after Rich’s disappearance, the lawsuit states authorities found Rich’s body in the water near Light House Point with weights zip-tied to her ankles. Law enforcement further discovered a bloody tarp, duct tape and cleaning products at Baker and Rich’s shared residence, some of which was in Baker’s boat there, according to the suit.

Despite Baker’s suspected self-inflicted death, Rich’s family is asking for actual and punitive damages from Baker’s estate. There is no specific amount the family is asking for.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

