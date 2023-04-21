Submit a Tip
Wrong address listed in Florence County search warrant, sheriff’s office says

Florence County Sheriff's Office
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Florence County arrived at the wrong home to serve a search warrant earlier this week, according to officials.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that the warrant for weapons and other evidence was for a home on Gilliam Street. An arrest warrant for someone who lived at the home was also issued and was set to be executed Wednesday.

However, the address on the search warrant was listed by mistake and led authorities to the 1200 block of Weatherford Lane, which is adjacent to the home on Gilliam Street.

In its statement, the sheriff’s office added that “surveillance was being actively conducted on the location prior to and at the time of the search.”

Deputies later searched the home on Gilliam Street and found the items they were looking for. The suspect, however, was not at the home and remains at large.

Investigators also said the home they ultimately searched was the one they intended to.

“Deputies do their best to get all information on search warrants correct, as they should,” the department said in a statement. “Unfortunately, that is not always possible due to a number of factors and was not the case here. We are confident, however, that the intended residence was searched and evidence sought therein was seized.”

