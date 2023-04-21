Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

The World’s Strongest Men are in Myrtle Beach to compete for the Title

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The World’s Strongest Man competition is designed to push the Strongmen to their absolute limits, challenging not only their physical strength, but their agility and mental toughness too.

Make sure you’re following WSM on your favorite social platform for all the latest information as they another champion.

You still have time to check out the finals Saturday and Sunday!

Head over to their website to learn more!

