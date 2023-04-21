‘We need help’: Marion County Animal Shelter pleads for help to take care of nearly 200 dogs, cats

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Animal Shelter is pleading for help when it comes to taking care of the nearly 200 animals at its shelter.

The animal shelter posted on Facebook that it currently has 101 dogs, 70 cats and just four people to help clean, medicate, walk and feed all of the animals.

“It’s physically impossible to give these animals the time they need, they deserve,” the animal shelter stated on its Facebook page.

The shelter also stated it can no longer take any more animals because there is no more room.

The staff is asking for volunteers, donations and rescues to help take some of the animals off of their hands.

“At this point, I don’t know, we just need help. Nobody seems to grasp the reality of the situation,” the animal shelter stated on its Facebook page.

The Marion County Animal Shelter has been working to get a new home for years.

Back in 2016, Anderson Brothers Bank donated an old building to the county, which was expected to be where the new animal shelter would be located. But due to the renovation costs, the county determined the building wouldn’t work out.

Interim County Administrator Chavis Watford said that the county is moving forward and hopes to construct a new animal shelter.

There are several ways to help support the Marion County Animal Shelter.

