Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport

WARNING: Video contains explicit language, viewer discretion is advised.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An American Airlines flight leaving out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) on Thursday had to return to the gate before takeoff due to what the airline called “mechanical difficulties.”

A video from a passenger on the plane made it to TikTok that shows flames from under the airplane’s wing as it taxied on the tarmac.

The airline said the plane returned to the gate without assistance.

“American Airlines flight 2288, with service from Charlotte (CLT) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), returned to the gate before takeoff after reporting a mechanical issue. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate under its own power and was taken out of service for maintenance. We never want to disrupt our customer’s travel plans and apologize for the trouble this may have caused,” according to a statement from the airline.

