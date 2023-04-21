Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect broke into Florence home, assaulted victim, police say

Dubern Turner
Dubern Turner(Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police took a man into custody in connection to an assault.

Officers arrested Dubern Turner on attempted murder and first-degree burglary charges.

Police said he broke into a home on Thursday in the 3600 block of Trottwood Drive, and assaulted one of the people inside.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Turner is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shots fired call near Conway Walmart
The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Police arrest man in N.C. in connection to Ocean Boulevard shooting
Avelo Airlines expanding service at Myrtle Beach International Airport
Earthquake seismograph
USGS reports 4.5 magnitude earthquake hundreds of miles off Carolina coast
If you have a craving for comfort food, Italian, dessert or all three, you can try them all and...
Try a bite of everything at Taste of the Market Common this weekend

Latest News

The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Thomas Pegues
Deputies arrest Pee Dee man accused of stealing John Deere tractor; investigation ongoing
Myrtle Beach police are considering using a tactic called "flushing" along Ocean Boulevard...
Myrtle Beach police considering reinstating Ocean Boulevard ‘flushing’ for busy summer season
.
Myrtle Beach police considering reinstating Ocean Boulevard ‘flushing’ for busy summer season