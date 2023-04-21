Suspect broke into Florence home, assaulted victim, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police took a man into custody in connection to an assault.

Officers arrested Dubern Turner on attempted murder and first-degree burglary charges.

Police said he broke into a home on Thursday in the 3600 block of Trottwood Drive, and assaulted one of the people inside.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Turner is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

