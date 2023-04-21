South Florence Quarterback selected as S.C. Football Hall of Fame ‘Bridge Builder Excellence’ recipient

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Adding another honor to his resume, South Florence High School’s Quarterback LaNorris Sellers was selected by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame as the recipient of the 2023 Bridge Builder Excellence Award.

The prestigious honor recognizes and encourages excellence in the community, classroom and on the field. SCFHOF received a record number of submissions this year, with 84 potential recipients for the award.

SCFHOF said “The South Florence High School quarterback has distinguished himself as a formidable force on the football field, showcasing exceptional talent and leadership throughout his high school career. As a key player in leading South Florence to a state championship victory, Sellers has garnered numerous accolades, including recognition as an All-State quarterback, End Zone player of the year, Blitz player of the year, and runner-up for Mr. Football.”

Other finalists for the award included: Mazeo Bennett (Greenville), Tyler Brown (Greenville), Joshua Daniels (West Florence), Jaylen Foster (Emerald), Blake Franks (Greenville), Ricardo Jones (Silver Bluff), Scott Saylor Jr. (Carolina Forest), Tanner Staton (Brookland-Cayce), and Will White (Dorman).

“Sellers’ impressive performance in the Shrine Bowl further solidified his status as one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation - named MVP of the coveted award. His outstanding character and unwavering commitment to excellence are evident both on and off the field, which has earned the respect of his teammates, coaches, and peers alike,” SCFHOF statement read.

Sellers has already committed his football future to play at the University of South Carolina beginning in the fall and enrolling in courses at USC this January. He participated in the USC spring game on April 15 where he showed his remarkable talents including completing a perfect 50-yard pass.

“With his dedication to honing his skills and talents, he’s poised to make a significant impact both on and off the field at the collegiate level. His remarkable track record of unwavering commitment to football and the community makes him a standout athlete.”

