Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Florence Quarterback selected as S.C. Football Hall of Fame ‘Bridge Builder Excellence’ recipient

South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers commits to South Carolina
South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers commits to South Carolina(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Adding another honor to his resume, South Florence High School’s Quarterback LaNorris Sellers was selected by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame as the recipient of the 2023 Bridge Builder Excellence Award.

The prestigious honor recognizes and encourages excellence in the community, classroom and on the field. SCFHOF received a record number of submissions this year, with 84 potential recipients for the award.

SCFHOF said “The South Florence High School quarterback has distinguished himself as a formidable force on the football field, showcasing exceptional talent and leadership throughout his high school career. As a key player in leading South Florence to a state championship victory, Sellers has garnered numerous accolades, including recognition as an All-State quarterback, End Zone player of the year, Blitz player of the year, and runner-up for Mr. Football.”

Other finalists for the award included: Mazeo Bennett (Greenville), Tyler Brown (Greenville), Joshua Daniels (West Florence), Jaylen Foster (Emerald), Blake Franks (Greenville), Ricardo Jones (Silver Bluff), Scott Saylor Jr. (Carolina Forest), Tanner Staton (Brookland-Cayce), and Will White (Dorman).

“Sellers’ impressive performance in the Shrine Bowl further solidified his status as one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation - named MVP of the coveted award. His outstanding character and unwavering commitment to excellence are evident both on and off the field, which has earned the respect of his teammates, coaches, and peers alike,” SCFHOF statement read.

Sellers has already committed his football future to play at the University of South Carolina beginning in the fall and enrolling in courses at USC this January. He participated in the USC spring game on April 15 where he showed his remarkable talents including completing a perfect 50-yard pass.

“With his dedication to honing his skills and talents, he’s poised to make a significant impact both on and off the field at the collegiate level. His remarkable track record of unwavering commitment to football and the community makes him a standout athlete.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph
USGS reports 4.5 magnitude earthquake hundreds of miles off Carolina coast
new ridesharing app aims to save money for passengers and boost money for drivers
New ride-sharing app arrives in the Grand Strand, aims to save money for users
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police officer’s cruiser stolen while investigating crash into business, reports show
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
Person killed in Horry County moped crash, trooper says

Latest News

Giving Teal Tuesday
7th annual Giving Teal Tuesday supports Carolina Coastal students
Coastal Carolina softball drops series versus Marshall on Sunday
Morrison, Coastal offense power past ODU in 15-2 road win
Coastal softball unable to complete comeback bid against Marshall