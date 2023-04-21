Submit a Tip
Richland County deputy bottle feeds newborn kitten

Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) shared video on Twitter of Sgt. Garo Brown bottle...
Richland County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) shared video on Twitter of Sgt. Garo Brown bottle feeding a newborn kitten.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One Richland County deputy took the purrrfect approach to helping his community.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) shared video on Twitter of Sgt. Garo Brown bottle feeding a newborn kitten.

RSCO said the community can meet Sgt. Brown and other deputies at Pawmetto Life’s Bark to the Park on Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park.

