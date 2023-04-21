Report: Teen driver ran from deadly Highway 31 crash in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested an 18-year-old who they said ran from the scene of a deadly crash along Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach.

Police were called around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to mile marker 5 along Highway 31 for a three-car crash.

Officers interviewed the driver of a Honda that was involved in the wreck who said he was behind an Infinity when it hit a Dodge Ram truck that was not moving in the road, didn’t have its lights on and was facing the wrong way on the road.

After the Infinity hit the truck, the Honda collided with the Infinity, according to the police report. The people inside the Infinity were treated at the scene.

Police also discovered that the driver and passenger in the Infinity had run away from the scene.

The two were later found, according to the report, and the passenger told officers that 18-year-old Matthew DeSomma was driving the Infinity.

The report states that the two had left a party and when DeSomma was driving down Highway 31, he collided with the driver’s side of the Dodge Ram that was stationary on the highway.

According to the report, a man in the Dodge Ram was hurt in the crash and died at the scene.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Cristian Alejandro Leon Oliva from Supply, N.C.

Police arrested DeSomma who is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

He has since been released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

