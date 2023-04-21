Myrtle Beach police to test ‘flushing’ strategy this weekend along Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The traffic flow along Ocean Boulevard will be a little different this upcoming weekend to keep people safer.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department will be testing out a tactic that officers used in the past called “flushing.” It’s meant to help to alleviate pedestrian and vehicle traffic in an area that has become more and more congested as the summer season approaches.

“The congestion tends to be heavier in the evenings on weekends in the Ocean Boulevard area,” said Myrtle Beach police Capt. Bryan Murphy. “Our main focus is public safety which includes being able to respond quickly to emergencies.”

The police department has implemented this ‘flushing’ plan for several years now but only when certain areas start to overcrowd.

It also comes after a confrontation along Ocean Boulevard ended up with a shot being fired on a busy Saturday night.

When the flushing plan is in place, Ocean Boulevard will be turned into one lane between 16th Avenue North and 9th Avenue North. Police said they will establish an emergency access lane in northbound lane of Ocean Boulevard, and no northbound traffic will be allowed. But there will be access to all businesses and parking lots.

Police said all southbound traffic on Ocean Boulevard will be turned towards Kings Highway at 9th Avenue North and all northbound traffic will be turned towards 8th Avenue North. No eastbound traffic will be allowed on 9th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th avenues will be closed to traffic.

Drivers will notice extra signs and cones to help direct them in the area. Myrtle Beach police said they also notified Google Maps and Waze of the plan so both apps will help drivers navigate the area.

The flushing will take place from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Myrtle Beach police said they will evaluate the conditions and may cancel or modify the plan as needed.

