Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach police considering reinstating Ocean Boulevard ‘flushing’ for busy summer season

The famous Ocean Boulevard brings millions of tourists to Myrtle Beach every year. As the...
The famous Ocean Boulevard brings millions of tourists to Myrtle Beach every year. As the summer crowds start to come in, it's causing some overcrowding and other crimes on the Boulevard.(WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As summer crowds start to make their way into the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach Police Department is considering season-long safety tactics to prevent crime on Ocean Boulevard.

It comes after two recent incidents involving guns on Ocean Boulevard, the Myrtle Beach Police Department has decided to start its flush plan this weekend.

Documents WMBF News obtained through a FOIA request show police flushed Ocean Boulevard around 10 p.m. on Saturday because of the congestion from cars and people.

It went until 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

“What it does is when we get an area with a high amount of congestion, it allows us to more traffic off the Boulevard and into other areas of the city” Myrtle Beach Police’s Captain Bryan Murphy said. “So, we can release that traffic and be able to move around a little bit better. Cars can move better, pedestrians can move better. It makes it safer.”

The police department has implemented this ‘flushing’ plan for several years now but only when certain areas start to overcrowd.

Instead of just doing it every once and while when things get rowdy, the police department and other city officials are considering doing it all summer long.

Murphy added, “This one we just want to test out this weekend if it’ll still work with the differences in the roads and crowds and all that sort of thing. Then we’ll evaluate it and see if we want to go forward with it.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shots fired call near Conway Walmart
The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Police arrest man in N.C. in connection to Ocean Boulevard shooting
Avelo Airlines expanding service at Myrtle Beach International Airport
Earthquake seismograph
USGS reports 4.5 magnitude earthquake hundreds of miles off Carolina coast
Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
Documents: Second vehicle involved in Ocean Boulevard shooting located

Latest News

.
This Is Carolina: Breast cancer survivor credits gym for her strength to help others
.
Try a bite of everything at Taste of the Market Common this weekend
.
Police arrest man in N.C. in connection to Ocean Boulevard shooting
Avelo Airlines expanding service at Myrtle Beach International Airport